President, Vice President and Prime Minister congratulate winners at CWG 2022

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated winner at the Commonwealth Games 2022. In a message, President Murmu congratulated Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls. In a tweet, Ms Murmu said, their resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian.

In his message, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, this remarkable achievement by Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey will inspire many youngsters to take up the sport.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said, India is proud of them. The Prime Minister said, the team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, it is a Historic Gold for India in Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister also congratulated Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty for winning the historic gold in table tennis. In a tweet, Ms Murmu said, they showed extraordinary skill and determination.

Vice President Naidu said, inspiring performance by Sharath Kamal Achantha, Sathiyan Gnasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty. He hoped that they will continue to shine and bring glory to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi said, it is great news in Table Tennis. He said, this team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Mr Modi conveyed best wishes for their future endeavours.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, it was a stellar show by the Indian Men’s Table Tennis team. He said, India defended the crown successfully.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister have congratulated Vikas Thakur for winning silver medal in weightlifting. In a tweet, Ms Murmu said, the passion and dedication with which Vikas Thakur has pursued weightlifting is exemplary. She said, his consistency in bringing medals for India is commendable.

Vice President Naidu said, India’s winning streak in weightlifting continues. He said, with his outstanding performance, Vikas Thakur will serve as an inspiration to youth across the country.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said, more glory at the CWG, this time due to Vikas Thakur, who wins a Silver in Weightlifting.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, a fantastic performance by Vikas Thakur as he wins his 3rd Consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games clinching a silver in Men’s 96kg Final with a total lift of 346 Kg.

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated the members of the Indian badminton team for winning the silver medal in the Mixed Team Event at Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, the President said the skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable. She conveyed her appreciation to all the players.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Indian badminton team of Kidambi Srikanth, Satwik Sairaj, Buss Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand and PV Sindhu for winning the Silver medal in the Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, Mr Modi said he is proud of their accomplishment. He said badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Prime Minister stated that the Silver medal in the Commonwealth Games will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come. 

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Indian Badminton Mixed Team’s display of grit as they fought back to clinch silver at the Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, he lauded the comeback of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj and PV Sindhu’s unerring confidence. He added that Kidambi Srikanth’s energetic game was a sports fan’s treat. He also appreciated Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela’s fighting spirit. 

