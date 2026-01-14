President Murmu to visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 6:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu, will visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16, 2026.

On January 15, the President will grace the 50th annual convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar.

On January 16, the President will grace the 21st convocation ceremony of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology at Jalandhar. On the same day, she will grace the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya organised by Ramanand Mission at Jaipur.