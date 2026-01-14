The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu to visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16

Jan 14, 2026

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 6:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu, will visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16, 2026.

On January 15, the President will grace the 50th annual convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar.

On January 16, the President will grace the 21st convocation ceremony of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology at Jalandhar. On the same day, she will grace the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya organised by Ramanand Mission at Jaipur.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Major delivery aggregators agree to remove 10 minute delivery deadline after govt intervention: Sources

Jan 14, 2026
AMN Books OTHER TOP STORIES

The Changing Face of the Book Fair

Jan 14, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

معروف ملی رہنما ڈاکٹر منظور عالم انتقال کر گئے

Jan 13, 2026

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu to visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16

14 January 2026 6:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Sambhal Violence: Court order FIR against 12 Police personnel

14 January 2026 2:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China reaffirms support for Iran’s stability

14 January 2026 1:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pongal festivities begin across Sri Lanka ahead of main Thai Pongal Day

14 January 2026 1:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments