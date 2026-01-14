The Indian Awaaz

Major delivery aggregators agree to remove 10 minute delivery deadline after govt intervention: Sources

Jan 14, 2026

Staff Reporter

Major delivery aggregators have agreed to remove the 10-minute delivery service deadline following the government’s intervention.  Government sources said that a meeting with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy, was held to address concerns related to delivery timelines. The move is aimed at ensuring greater safety, security and improved working conditions for gig workers. Sources added that following the meeting, e-commerce platform Blinkit has already acted on the directive and removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding. Other aggregators are expected to follow the directive in the coming days.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) National General Secretary, Praveen Khandelwal, described the decision as humane and far-sighted. He stated that it prioritises the lives and safety of delivery personnel. Mr. Khandelwal added that this step reflects the government’s sensitivity and commitment to the safety and dignity of gig workers. 

