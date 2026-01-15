Festivals like Pongal strengthen spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: PM Modi

Last Updated on January 15, 2026 12:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the need to maintain soil health, conserve water, and use resources judiciously for future generations. He said initiatives like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar promote this very spirit.

Mr Modi said this while addressing the gathering after taking part in Pongal celebrations organised at the residence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan in New Delhi Wednesday. He emphasised that when the earth gives people so many resources, it is the responsibility of people to preserve it.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is continuously working to make agriculture more sustainable and environmentally friendly. He observed that in the coming times, sustainable farming practices, water management, Per Drop More Crop, natural farming, agritech, and value addition will play a crucial role.

He said farmers are the strong partners in nation-building, and their efforts are greatly strengthening the self-reliant India campaign. He said the centre is committed to empowering farmers and is working tirelessly in this direction.

The Prime Minister said Pongal shows the path of creating balance with nature, families and society. He said Pongal celebrates the vibrant Tamil culture and bonds with nature. He said, Pongal has now become a global festival, and it celebrates the hard work of the country’s farmers. He said it is an occasion to express gratitude to the land and the sun. He said, at this time, other regions of India too are immersed in the festivities of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and more, and festivals like Pongal strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Prime Minister said that Tamil culture is not only a shared heritage of the entire nation but also a shared heritage of the whole humanity. Lauding the contributions of farmers, he said they are regarded as the foundation of life in Tamil culture. He added that Tamil culture is one of the world’s oldest living civilisations, and it connects centuries together, learning from history and guiding the present towards the future. Mr Modi noted that inspired by this, India draws strength from its roots and moves forward towards new possibilities.

Talking to the media, Dr Murugan expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending and performing the rituals of Pongal at his residence. He further wished the countrymen on the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti.