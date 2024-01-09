इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2024 05:09:25      انڈین آواز

President Murmu presents National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023

President Droupadi Murmu today presented the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Cricketer Mohammed Shami, Chess player R Vaishali, Archers Ojas Pravin Deotale and Aditi Gopichand Swami, Golfer Diksha Dagar and  Kabaddi players Pawan Kumar and Ritu Negi received the Arjuna Award.  Besides, Hockey players Krishan Bahadur Pathak and P Sushila Chanu, Kho-Kho player Nasreen, Lawn Bowls player Pinki, Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh and Esha Singh, Squash player Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Table Tennis player Ayhika Mukherjee, Wrestler Sunil Kumar and Antim, Wushu player N Roshibina Devi, Blind Cricketer Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy, Para Archer Sheetal Devi and  Para Canoeing player Prachi Yadav were among those received the Arjuna Awards.

Dronacharya Awards were given to  Wrestling coach Lalit Kumar, Chess coach R. B. Ramesh, Para Athletics coach Mahaveer Prasad Saini, Hockey coach Shivendra Singh and  others. Dhyan Chand Awards for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games were given to Manjusha Kanwar for Badminton, Vineet Kumar Sharma for Hockey and Kavitha Selvaraj for Kabaddi.

During the function, Jain Deemed to be University and Bengaluru and Odisha Mining Corporation Limited got Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar. Adventure Awards 2023 were also given. Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and other dignitaries were present during the award ceremony. 

