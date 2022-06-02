FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jun 2022 02:57:30      انڈین آواز

President Kovind to visit his native village in Kanpur Dehat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Paraukh- his native village in Kanpur Dehat of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The President will be on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow. He will take part in various programmes during the tour and visit Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabeer Nagar, Varanasi and Lucknow cities.

President Kovind is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the State Legislature on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Monday.

Around 1.45 P.M., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir.

Thereafter, they will visit Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra. The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted into a Community Centre.

Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2.30 P.M. The President will address the public meeting and will meet his old friends and family members during his stay in his village. This will be the second visit of the President to his native village after assuming the highest office. Earlier, he had come to the district in June last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart