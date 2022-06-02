President Kovind to visit his native village in Kanpur Dehat

Staff Reporter

The President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Paraukh- his native village in Kanpur Dehat of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The President will be on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow. He will take part in various programmes during the tour and visit Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabeer Nagar, Varanasi and Lucknow cities.

President Kovind is also scheduled to address a Joint Session of the State Legislature on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Monday.

Around 1.45 P.M., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir.

Thereafter, they will visit Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra. The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted into a Community Centre.

Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2.30 P.M. The President will address the public meeting and will meet his old friends and family members during his stay in his village. This will be the second visit of the President to his native village after assuming the highest office. Earlier, he had come to the district in June last year.