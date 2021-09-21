India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2021 05:25:41      انڈین آواز

President Kovind presents National Florence Nightingale awards to nursing personnel

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 to Deputy Director General of Military Nursing Service Brig S V Saraswati. She has been conferred the award in a virtual ceremony for her immense contribution to the MNS as nurse administrator.

Brig Saraswati as a renowned operation theatre nurse, has assisted in more than 3,000 lifesaving and emergency surgeries and has trained residents, operation room nursing trainees and auxiliary staff in her career. National Florence Nightingale Award is the highest national distinction a nurse can achieve for selfless devotion and exceptional professionalism.

President of India said that the milestone of vaccinating one crore-plus people in a single day in India was possible only because of dedication and untiring efforts of Nursing Personnel,

He was speaking on the occasion of presentation of the National Florence Nightingale Awards to the Nursing Personnel at a virtual ceremony today (September 15, 2021).

The President said that it was the unrelenting support provided by the nurses, which has helped us in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. It is only because of their sustained efforts that we have achieved the distinction of vaccinating a sizeable portion of our population. The milestone of vaccinating one crore-plus people in a single day in India was possible only because of their dedication and untiring efforts.

“Many of our nurses have lost their lives in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic. One of the awardees lost her life while treating covid-19 patients. For this sacrifice, the nation would always be indebted to her. The services and sacrifices cannot be evaluated in terms of any pecuniary benefit,” said Kovind.

“Still, the government has acknowledged the contribution of nurses during the pandemic and has launched ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting covid-19’ to provide a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs. 50 lakh to all healthcare providers,” he said.

Pointing to the theme for the International Nurses Day 2021, ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A vision for future healthcare’, the President said that it brings out the central role of nurses in healthcare delivery systems worldwide. Nursing indeed plays a crucial role in addressing multiple health challenges and responding to the health needs of individuals, communities and society. Nurses and midwives are often the first point of contact between the people and the health system. Nurses and midwives not only contribute to meeting the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets, but also towards education, gender sensitisation and economic growth of the nation. They play a fundamental role in the healthcare delivery system and are critical to our healthcare delivery.

The President noted that nurses in India are adapting themselves for innovative and challenging roles. He said that now, those who engage in nursing can develop specific skills and competencies. The government has launched the ‘Midwifery Service Initiative’ to create a new cadre of midwives. They would be called Nurse Practitioner Midwife (NPM) who would be equipped with the requisite knowledge and competencies. With the help of this initiative, health services would be able to reach the women of the last rung of the society.

The President said that today’s award winners have set exemplary examples of service to the people. Sometimes even in the absence of basic transport facilities, they have provided medical facilities to the people. Some have even gone beyond the call of duty and provided services for social welfare like educating people against child marriages, providing assistance during natural disasters and extending the helping hand to the tribal community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Anurag Thakur discusses promotion of sports with Sports Ministers of States

AMN Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today virtually interacted with Sports Ministers of ...

“Delhi Capitals looking to better their Performance in IPL: Axar Patel

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel says his teammates, are looking to rep ...

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz