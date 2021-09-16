Health Minister inaugurates many patient-centric facilities at Safdarjung Hospital

Minister congratulates Safdarjung Hospital for obtaining “Entry Level” certification of hospital services from NAHB.

Staff Reporter

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today inaugurated many patient-centric facilities at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.

He inaugurated a Child Abuse Care and Elder Abuse Care Centre in the New Block of the Hospital, the third PM-CARES Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Plant of capacity one metric tonne and the new makeshift hospital at the hospital premises. He released a booklet — Quality Ki Baat and presented the hospital its entry level National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers, NABH accreditation certificate.

Congratulating the hospital, Mr Mandaviya highlighted that commitment and dedication of doctors are the crucial pillars of health care. He said, doctors may not realise this because of their dedication and focus on their work, but they enjoy tremendous respect in the society. The Minister said, their commitment in protecting people from Corona has vastly increased this respect.

Talking about his recent unannounced visit at the hospital a few days back, the Minister pointed out room for improvement in easing the burden of patients and their relatives coming to the hospital. He linked it to the broader point of reforming the system to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India.

Exhorting the hospital community to make it a model hospital for the whole country, Mr Mandaviya urged the doctors to defocus from the point of view of individual and view the functioning of the entire hospital as a team so that the functioning of the hospital can be made seamless. He hoped that this will act as an impetus to change the image of the hospital.

In order to encourage the young doctors, the Minister gave examples of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his earlier responsibility as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Mr Mandaviya said, his doctrine of Karmayogi motivated government officials including the staff of government schools and health centres to perform better and improve the systems. He said, the institutionalization of behavioural change leads to change in the system. The Health Minister also interacted with the patients at the hospital.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Director General of Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar and Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital Dr. S.V. Arya were also present at this juncture.