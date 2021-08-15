Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
President approves 144 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces, police & paramilitary personnel

AMN

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 144 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces, police and paramilitary personnel on the eve of Independence Day. These include one Ashok Chakra, one Kirti Chakra, 15 Shaurya Chakras, four Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 116 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

ASI of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Babu Ram has been posthumously honoured with Ashok Chakra while Altaf Hussain Bhat who was serving as a Constable in Jammu and Kashmir police has been posthumously honoured with the Kirti Chakra.

Of the 15 Shaurya Chakra awardees, three have been given the honour posthumously.

The President has also approved 28 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations which include three posthumous for ‘Operation Rakshak’. Besides, President also approved four awards for conspicuous gallantry and meritorious service to ICG personnel including one Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry), and three Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service).

