President appoints 9 new judges in Supreme Court

President Ram Nath Kovind today appointed nine new judges in the Supreme Court. They are Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice Vikram Nath, Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Hima Kohli, Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice B V Nagarathna, Judge of Kerala High Court Justice C T Ravi Kumar, Judge of Madras High Court Justice M M Sundresh, Judge of Gujarat High Court Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi and Senior Advocate P S Narasimha.