President appointments Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia, JB Pardiwala as Supreme Court judges

WEB DESK

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Judge in Gujarat High Court Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as Judges of the Supreme Court.

Law Ministry has announced their appointments in separate gazatte notifications.

Senior-most puisne Judge of the Gauhati High Court Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh will perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court with effect from the date Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia relinquishes the charge.