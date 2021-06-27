President appeals people to take Covid vaccine and motivate others to get vaccinated

AMN

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a 5 day tour of Uttar Pradesh, today appealed to the people of the nation to take Covid vaccine and motivate others to get vaccinated. He said that Central and State governments have launched campaigns for the vaccination and it is the only shield against the coronavirus.

President was speaking at a function at his birthplace Paraunkh in Kanpur dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. The President said that he never imagined that a normal boy from a humble rural background could reach the top constitutional position of the country and democracy has given him this chance.

President especially mentioned his journey from Delhi to Kanpur in the Presidential train and said that during the journey he got the chance to witness the development of railways. He said that Freight corridor started on this route is very important for the economic growth of the country. He relived the old memories of his school days and said that Education paves way for the development of society.

Governor Anandiben Patel along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. Speaking at the function in paraunkh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to strictly follow the covid protocol and go for vaccination. He also announced construction of a Medical college in Dehat district of Kanpur and Marble statue of Dr Bhimarao Ambedkar at Paraunkh village.