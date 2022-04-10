FreeCurrencyRates.com

Precaution Dose of COVID19 Vaccine to those over 18 years begins at Private Vaccination Centres

AMN \ WEB DESK

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said the administration of Precaution Dose to 18-PLUS population through Private Vaccination Centres has started across the country. All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose will be eligible for the precaution Dose. In a tweet, Mr Mandaviya said, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Sabka Prayas, we will strengthen the fight against Corona even stronger.

In Assam, the administration of Precaution Dose to the 18-PLUS population through Private Vaccination Centres has begun today. All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose are eligible for the Precaution Dose.

Director of the Health Services said that all necessary steps have been taken to administer the Precaution Dose across the state. The Director further said that several private hospitals are administrating the vaccine to the eligible persons.

In Bihar, several private hospitals have started administering the precaution dose to the 18 – plus population at their centres. On the first day many people received the jab through the walk-in facility at vaccination centres. Initially lukewarm response is being witnessed in the special drive due to Ramnavami festival but it is expected to gather momentum in coming days.

In Patna major private hospitals like Paras HMRI, Jai Prabha Medanta, Asian City Hospital, Big Apollo and several other medical entities are providing vaccination facilities at their centres.

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination figure has reached 12.63 crore in the state. More than 5.63 Crore people have been inoculated with the second dose. So far 9.43 Lakh precaution dose of vaccines have been administered to 60 -plus population in the state.

