Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was a true friend of Bangladesh and he would be remembered for his support and love for Bangladesh. Paying deep homage to Pranab Mukherjee on his first death anniversary on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recalled his contribution in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

She said that in June 1971, former President Pranab Mukherjee had tabled a motion in Rajya Sabha for the recognition of Bangladesh. She said people of Bangladesh gratefully remember his support for the liberation of Bangladesh.

Calling him a great political icon of the subcontinent, Prime Minister Hasina said that his death has created a deep political and intellectual vacuum in the subcontinent.

She recalled that Pranab Mukherjee had enormous respect and deep regards for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She said it was an honour to confer the prestigious Muktijuddho Sammannona on him in 2013 for his invaluable contribution to the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation (PMLF) had organised the programme to commemorate the first death anniversary of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday.