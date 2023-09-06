इंडियन आवाज़     07 Sep 2023 12:08:52      انڈین آواز

Pralhad Joshi responds to Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM: ‘Trying to create controversy when there is none’

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI
Respoding to Congress Parliamentary Party chairman Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the special session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress leader of trying to create a controversy when there is none and politicizing the work of Parliament.

Earlier today, Sonia Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Modi expressing her displeasure over not being informed about the agenda of the five-day special session of the Parliament.

“I must point out that this special session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business,” she wrote.

In response, the Union Minister said that the agenda of the session, according to the precedent, is discussed in an all party meeting before the start of the session and after the President’s announcement of the date for the new session.

“Before calling a session, consultations are never done with other political parties and nor do we discuss the issues. We do call leaders of all parties after the President announces the date for the new session for a meeting in which we discuss the issues and business that will taken up during the session,” Joshi said.

In her letter to PM Modi, Gandhi had also sought to discuss the issues of Manipur, China’s alleged occupation of Indian land and JPC formation to investigate Adani group among others. On this, the minister said that these issues were discussed and responded by the government during the no-confidence motion debate in the previous Monsoon session.

“We are ready for a debate on every issue. But the issues that you have mentioned have already been discussed during the no-confidence motion debate during the monsoon session of Parliament,” he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said that the business of the special session will be announced at the appropriate time and in accordance with the set precedent. The government has called a five day special session of Parliament from September 18.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart