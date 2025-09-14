The Indian Awaaz

Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia’s Kamchatka, Tsunami Warning Issued

Sep 13, 2025

Last Updated on September 13, 2025

A massive 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region this morning, prompting a tsunami warning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred 111 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres. Following the earthquake, local authorities in the Kamchatka Territory issued a tsunami threat. Meanwhile, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency, the Japanese official media reported that the quake in Kamchatka may cause minor tidal fluctuations along Japan’s coast, but there is no risk of damage in the country.

