Postal voting process for Presidential Election officially commences in Sri Lanka

Sep 4, 2024

WEB DESK

The postal voting process for the Presidential Election officially commenced in Sri Lanka today. The Election Commission has made postal voting available to over 7 lakh 12 thousand government officials. Postal voting will also take place on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Commissioner General of Elections in the island, Saman Sri Ratnayake, mentioned that those unable to vote on the specified days can do so at a special postal ballot marking center which will be available at the District Secretariat on 11th and 12th September.

For this election, Kurunegala District has the highest number of postal voters, with 76,977, while Mullaitivu District has the lowest, with 3,566. Colombo District has 35,636 eligible postal voters.

