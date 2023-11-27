Ports in India need to address infrastructural and operational challenges: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the Boita Bandana ceremony organized by the Paradip Port Authority at Paradip

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today hoped the Samudrayaan Mission, India’s first manned ocean mission to explore the deep ocean, will be a great success. She said the mission will study deep-sea resources and biodiversity in a depth of 6000 meters and the country will get success like Chadrayaan-3.

Gracing the Boita Bandana (worshiping the boats) ceremony at Paradip in her home state Odisha organised by the Paradip Port Trust, the President said India has a long coastline of about 7,500 km and the maritime business of the country plays a big role in the world economic activities. She said Indian ports need to be more equipped with better infrastructure and efficient workforce to meet different challenges in the field. She said the Central government is working on the theme of ‘Ports for prosperity and Ports for progress’.

The President also called upon youths to be job providers rather than job seekers. She said they can shape their career in entrepreneurship and other business related activities to make their life and that of others better. This way, the President said, the country would soon be known as ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the President flagged off a special boat to commemorate Odisha’s ancient maritime glory.

The President also virtually inaugurated a multi-model logistic park as well as laid the foundation stones for new reservoir and water treatment plant for port township and next-gen vessel traffic management and information system.



Union Ministers Shripad Yesso Naik, Bisweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das were present with the President.