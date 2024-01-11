Ponnappa-Crasto Upset World No. 9, Rankireddy-Shetty Advance at Malaysian Open

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Malaysian Open Badminton Tournament, India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto registered a brilliant win against the world number nine pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan in the women’s doubles. The Indian pair won a three-game thriller by 21-19, 13-21, 21-15 to enter the quarter finals.

In Men’s doubles, the second-seeded pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the quarter final by defeating Lucas Corvee and Ronan Laba of France by 21-11, 21-18. Meanwhile Kidambi Srikanth lost the pre-quarter to Ng Ka Long Angus of Hongkong by 13-21, 17-21.