Pongal festivities begin across Sri Lanka ahead of main Thai Pongal Day

A man makes a colorful design during the festival of Thai Pongal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua/IANS)

As communities across Sri Lanka prepare for the main Thai Pongal Day tomorrow, the celebration of the multi-day harvest festival in the island nation has commenced. Pongal marks the beginning of the sun’s journey northward, signalling the end of the winter solstice.

The festival spans four distinct days, each with its own meaning and customs. The festivities start with today’s Bhogi Pongal, a day of cleansing and renewal when homes are tidied and bonfires lit to cast off the old and welcome the new.

Tomorrow marks Thai Pongal, the central day of celebration, when families cook pongal, which is a symbolic dish of newly harvested rice, milk and jaggery in open clay pots. As the milk boils over, devotees shout “Pongalo Pongal!” to signify abundance and prosperity.

In many parts of the country, Tamils gather in homes, temple grounds and public spaces to offer prayers to the Sun God or Surya deva, who is considered a divine source of life and energy, giving thanks for a successful harvest and seeking blessings for the year ahead. Decorations of kolam and traditional garb add to the festive spirit. The last two days of Pongal are for honouring the cattle and for family gatherings.