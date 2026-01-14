The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh cannot hold free, fair elections without neutral caretaker govt: Economist Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar

Jan 14, 2026

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 1:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Prominent economist, election expert and civil society leader Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar has warned that Bangladesh cannot hold free, fair and credible elections without a neutral, non-partisan caretaker government, raising fresh concerns over the integrity of the country’s electoral process.

Speaking to the media in Barishal, Mr Majumdar said that although the election train has returned to the track, serious risks still remain. He cautioned that politicians and their nominated candidates themselves could derail the process if they fail to act responsibly. Majumdar argued that the absence of a neutral caretaker government fundamentally undermines the possibility of an acceptable election.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China reaffirms support for Iran’s stability

Jan 14, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pongal festivities begin across Sri Lanka ahead of main Thai Pongal Day

Jan 14, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US designates Egyptian, Lebanese & Jordanian branches of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organisations

Jan 14, 2026

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu to visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16

14 January 2026 6:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Sambhal Violence: Court order FIR against 12 Police personnel

14 January 2026 2:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China reaffirms support for Iran’s stability

14 January 2026 1:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pongal festivities begin across Sri Lanka ahead of main Thai Pongal Day

14 January 2026 1:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments