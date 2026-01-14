Bangladesh cannot hold free, fair elections without neutral caretaker govt: Economist Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 1:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prominent economist, election expert and civil society leader Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar has warned that Bangladesh cannot hold free, fair and credible elections without a neutral, non-partisan caretaker government, raising fresh concerns over the integrity of the country’s electoral process.

Speaking to the media in Barishal, Mr Majumdar said that although the election train has returned to the track, serious risks still remain. He cautioned that politicians and their nominated candidates themselves could derail the process if they fail to act responsibly. Majumdar argued that the absence of a neutral caretaker government fundamentally undermines the possibility of an acceptable election.