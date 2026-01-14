The Indian Awaaz

China reaffirms support for Iran’s stability

Jan 14, 2026

China has reaffirmed its support for Iran’s stability, stressing that Beijing consistently opposes interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states and the use or threat of force in international relations. The remarks were made by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian.

Commenting on recent sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump on countries conducting business with Iran, Mr. Lin said, China’s stance on tariffs remains unchanged. He added that Tariff wars have no winners and China will firmly safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has formally appealed to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs, and threatening military action.

Iran’s Permanent Representative expressed serious concern over recent remarks by the US President regarding protests in Iran, arguing that the comments encouraged unrest and implied external support for attempts to seize state institutions. Iranian officials contend that such statements amount to an explicit threat to Iran’s sovereignty and national security.

Tehran maintains that the US remarks violate fundamental principles of international law, including provisions of the UN Charter that prohibit the threat or use of force and forbid intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

