Polling going on for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh

AMN / SHIMLA

Polling is underway for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh today. Voting, which began at 8 AM, will continue till 5 PM. The Assembly elections will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women for 68 seats. Around 55 lakh voters are set to cast vote in this single phase election in Himachal Pradesh today.

BJP and Congress are contesting all seats. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates for 67 seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting 53 seats, CPI(M) 11 and CPI one seat. Other parties are contesting on 45 seats, 99 Independents are also in the fray.

The BJP is eying on retaining power in the state overturning the trend of an alternative government in the state since 1982, while the Congress is trying to come to power. Total voter turnout stood at around 18 per cent till 11 am.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, his father and former chief minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal and family, cast their vote.

Election Commission of India prohibited the release of any sort of exit or opinion poll on Himachal Pradesh Elections and Gujarat Elections from 12 November to 5 December