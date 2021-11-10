Polish PM accuses Russian President of masterminding Belarus migrant ‘attack’

AMN/ WEB DESK

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus. He said, the act threatens to destabilise the European Union.

The accusation came as thousands of desperate migrants were trapped in freezing weather on the Belarus-Poland border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation. Mr Morawiecki visited guards, troops and police at the border yesterday before turning his sights on Russia, Belarus’s main international backer.

The Prime Minister told the Polish Parliament that the attack which Lukashenko is conducting, has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is President Putin. He said, migrants were being used as human shields to destabilise the situation in Poland and the European Union.