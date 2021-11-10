India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
Polish PM accuses Russian President of masterminding Belarus migrant ‘attack’

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus. He said, the act threatens to destabilise the European Union.

The accusation came as thousands of desperate migrants were trapped in freezing weather on the Belarus-Poland border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation. Mr Morawiecki visited guards, troops and police at the border yesterday before turning his sights on Russia, Belarus’s main international backer.

The Prime Minister told the Polish Parliament that the attack which Lukashenko is conducting, has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is President Putin. He said, migrants were being used as human shields to destabilise the situation in Poland and the European Union.

T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship ends in semifinals

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

