US judge rejects former President Trump’s request to keep papers secret in Capitol riot probe

AMN/ WEB DESK

In United States, a Judge has ruled that a Congressional Committee investigating the Capitol riot can access some of ex-President Donald Trump’s White House records. The former President Trump had requested an injunction to keep the documents under wraps.

But, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled yesterday that the National Archives, the federal agency that holds Mr Trump’s White House records, should comply with the panel’s request.

Mr Trump had argued the materials were covered by executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some White House communications. The inquiry is trying to find out if Mr Trump had foreknowledge of the riot. The ruling came on the day Trump aides were issued with legal summons to testify before lawmakers.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the official certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory on 6th of January this year.

The House of Representatives Select Committee wants to see a trove of phone records, visitor logs and other White House documents that could shed some light on the events leading up to the attack on Congress.

