World Science Day for Peace and Development being celebrated today

AMN/ WEB DESK

World Science Day for Peace and Development is being celebrated today. The theme of this year is ‘Building Climate-Ready Communities’. The objective is to bring science closer to society by highlighting some key scientific aspects and possible solutions provided by science, technology and innovation to some of the major global challenges society is facing today. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

World Science Day aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable. The day offers the opportunity to mobilize all actors around the topic of science for peace and development – from government officials to the media to school pupils.

UNESCO strongly encourages all to join in celebrating World Science Day for Peace and Development by organizing your own event or activity on the day.