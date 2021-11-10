India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2021 08:22:07      انڈین آواز

World Science Day for Peace and Development being celebrated today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

World Science Day for Peace and Development is being celebrated today. The theme of this year is ‘Building Climate-Ready Communities’. The objective is to bring science closer to society by highlighting some key scientific aspects and possible solutions provided by science, technology and innovation to some of the major global challenges society is facing today. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

World Science Day aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science. It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable. The day offers the opportunity to mobilize all actors around the topic of science for peace and development – from government officials to the media to school pupils.

UNESCO strongly encourages all to join in celebrating World Science Day for Peace and Development by organizing your own event or activity on the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

AMN WorldCupIn ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai last night when India ma ...

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold i ...

Lakshya Sen & Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship ends in semifinals

AMN Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth's campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Champions ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz