Police in Kenya join rescue operations after several people were reported to have drowned after heavy rain in capital Nairobi

WEB DESK

Police in Kenya have joined rescue operations after several people were reported to have drowned after heavy rains in the capital, Nairobi.

Nairobi police chief Agustine Nthumbi said that four people were reported to have drowned while crossing a river in the Kibera slums.

Local media reported that several other reports for missing people were filed at police stations across the capital. Photos of cars submerged in water, flooded homes and shops are also being shared on social media.

The power distributing company, Kenya Power, said its substation in Nairobi West area was flooded leading to a continuing power failure in several parts of the city.

The meteorological service says, heavy rain will continue through the weekend.