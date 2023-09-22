इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2023 03:14:03      انڈین آواز

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday reiterated that there are “credible allegations” that should be taken “extremely seriously” as he urged the government of India to work with his country to allow justice to follow its course in the killing of a Khalistani extremist leader.

“We call upon the government of India to take this matter seriously and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter,” he said while responding to questions on the diplomatic row between India and Canada.

“We are a country of the rule of law. We are going to continue to do the work necessary to keep Canadians safe and to uphold our values and the international rules based order. That’s our focus right now,” Trudeau said when asked whether his government will take any retaliatory measures following India’s suspension of visa services for Canadians.

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week following Trudeau’s explosive allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی، نئی عمارت میں شروع ہوگئی ہے

پارلیمنٹ کی کارروائی آج خصوصی اجلاس کے دوسرے دن، نئی عمارت ...

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

