PM to inaugurate first redeveloped railway station on PP mode in Bhopal

ASHOK B SHARMA / Bhopal

The Habibganj Railway Station which is renamed as Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is slated to be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

The station is redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore by Bansal & Co is a first of it’s kind design in India that will boast spectacular architecture, splendid look, world-class amenities and passenger friendly facilities. The project is an example of first railway station redeveloped on public-private partnership mode and also the first GEM rated Railway station in the country. The railway station is intended to provide airport like amenities, ambience and decongested passenger movement.

Railopolis shall develop a trade centre, hospital, shopping mall, multiplexes, budget hotel and a luxury hotel in near future. About 17,245 sqm of railway land would be commercially developed with 13 lakh sq ft of built up area. The newly redeveloped railway station has a unique vault shaped terminal building with glass facade

The private sector partner Bansal & Co has been given 5,500 sq meter of Railway land on a 45-year lease for commercial construction on either sides of the railway station.

The redeveloped railway station has central air concourse of 84 metro long and 36 metro wide with a sitting capacity for 700 people. There two waiting rooms for women of 75 seats each and a retiring room. The space has natural light and ventilation, equipped with amenities for waiting for departing passengers. Separate arrangements have been made for arrivals and departures like in airports and Delhi metro stations.

Two underpasses and subways are built for arriving for arriving passengers. The action has facilities for divangs too. There are eight lifts, 12 escalators, three travelers, 10 ramps and staircases for easy access to all platforms. There is provision for 300 cars, 850 two-wheeled, taxis and buses. There is tubular new design cover over platform. Extensive LED display, coach guidance facility and international standard signage for train information and entertainment are put in place. Besides latest technologies are deployed for amenities and operations.

The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation electrification of Guna-Gwalior section, third line between Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge conversion with electrification of Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj-Ujjain section and gauge conversion and electrification of Mathela-Nimarkheri section

