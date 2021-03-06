PM to head committee to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence

Staff Reporter

The Government has constituted a National Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. The committee has 259 members and includes dignitaries and eminent citizens from all walks of life. It will provide policy direction and guidelines for formulation of programs for the commemoration of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, at the national and international levels.

The 75 years of India’s Independence falls on 15th August next year and celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to this date on 12th March this year. 12th March is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi. The Committee will hold its first meeting on Monday to discuss modalities relating to preparatory activities. The Government intends to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A National Implementation Committee had earlier been constituted for the commemoration, to guide the policies and programs to be undertaken by various Ministries. A Committee of Secretaries has also been set up for this purpose. In his Independence Day speech in 2017, Mr. Modi had said that “If each one of us, irrespective of where he belongs to, strives with a new resolve, a new energy, a new strength, we can change the face of the country with our combined strength in the 75th year of our independence in 2022. It will be the New India – a secure, prosperous and strong nation.”