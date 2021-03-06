India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses
Climate Change can be fought through policies, laws, rules and orders as well as behavioral change, says PM
India’s resolute response on borders helped in positive, peaceful resolution of significant issues: Defence Minister
India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast
इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2021 05:17:58      انڈین آواز

PM to head committee to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence

The Government has constituted a National Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. The committee has 259 members and includes dignitaries and eminent citizens from all walks of life. It will provide policy direction and guidelines for formulation of programs for the commemoration of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, at the national and international levels.

The 75 years of India’s Independence falls on 15th August next year and celebrations are proposed to be launched 75 weeks prior to this date on 12th March this year. 12th March is the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi. The Committee will hold its first meeting on Monday to discuss modalities relating to preparatory activities. The Government intends to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence in a befitting manner at national and international level in the form of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A National Implementation Committee had earlier been constituted for the commemoration, to guide the policies and programs to be undertaken by various Ministries. A Committee of Secretaries has also been set up for this purpose. In his Independence Day speech in 2017, Mr. Modi had said that “If each one of us, irrespective of where he belongs to, strives with a new resolve, a new energy, a new strength, we can change the face of the country with our combined strength in the 75th year of our independence in 2022. It will be the New India – a secure, prosperous and strong nation.”

SPORTS

P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth & Sai Praneeth in action in singles quarterfinals of Swiss Open Badminton

WEB DESK In Swiss Open Super-300 Badminton tournament, Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and S ...

Hockey Women: India is getting closer to the top teams in world, says chief coach Sjoerd Marijne

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marjine on Friday claimed ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان :عمران خان اعتماد کا ووٹ لینے میں کامیاب

ویب ڈیسک —پاکستان کے وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے ایوانِ زیریں (ق ...

چین لداخ کے باقی علاقوں میں فوجوں کی واپسی کی کو یقینی بنائے: بھارت

AMN وزارت خارجہ نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت امید کرتا ہے کہ چین باقی عل ...

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

