PM to dedicate to nation 2G ethanol plant in Haryana on August 10

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 2nd Generation (2G) Ethanol Plant at Panipat in Haryana through video conferencing tomorrow. It is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost production and usage of biofuels in the country. It is in line with the Prime Minister’s constant endeavour to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable.

The 2G Ethanol Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over nine hundred crore rupees by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The project will turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about two lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around three crore litres of Ethanol per annum. The project will also contribute to a reduction of Greenhouse Gases equivalent to about three lakh tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions per annum.

The IOCL has set up the plant on 35 acres of land with a capacity of 100 kilolitre/day, which will not only help in raising the income of paddy farmers but will also play a role in curbing pollution caused by the burning of stubble.

Vivek Sharma, Manager, CSR, PRPC, said the second generation ethanol bio-refinery would use paddy straw (parali) as a feedstock and after duly processing 750 tonne paddy straw a day, the plant would produce 100 kilolitre of ethanol per day.

The commercial production of 2G ethanol would be commenced within 90 days, said sources.

Around 250 people will get direct employment through this project, while 1,000 will get employment indirectly, Sharma added.