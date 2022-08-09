FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2022 10:37:44      انڈین آواز

PM to dedicate to nation 2G ethanol plant in Haryana on August 10

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 2nd Generation (2G) Ethanol Plant at Panipat in Haryana through video conferencing tomorrow. It is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost production and usage of biofuels in the country. It is in line with the Prime Minister’s constant endeavour to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable.

The 2G Ethanol Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over nine hundred crore rupees by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The project will turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about two lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around three crore litres of Ethanol per annum. The project will also contribute to a reduction of Greenhouse Gases equivalent to about three lakh tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions per annum.

The IOCL has set up the plant on 35 acres of land with a capacity of 100 kilolitre/day, which will not only help in raising the income of paddy farmers but will also play a role in curbing pollution caused by the burning of stubble.

Vivek Sharma, Manager, CSR, PRPC, said the second generation ethanol bio-refinery would use paddy straw (parali) as a feedstock and after duly processing 750 tonne paddy straw a day, the plant would produce 100 kilolitre of ethanol per day.

The commercial production of 2G ethanol would be commenced within 90 days, said sources.

Around 250 people will get direct employment through this project, while 1,000 will get employment indirectly, Sharma added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG Men Hockey : Australia demolish India’s Gold dream with 7-0 thrashing

 Harpal Singh Bedi Blake Govers (9'), Nathan Ephraums (14', 42'), Jacob Anderson (22', 27'), Tom Wickham ( ...

Chess Olympiad;  India A in sole lead in women’s section, India B hold table-toppers Uzbekistan to a 2-2 draw

Harpal Singh BediKoneru Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored victories as India A  beat  Kazakhst ...

Viswanathan Anand expresses happiness for being elected as WCF Vice President

AMN Indian Grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand expressed happiness at being el ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart