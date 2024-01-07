PM praises Indian Navy for its swift response to distressed call from Merchant Vessel in Arabian Sea

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the enactment of new criminal laws was a paradigm shift in the criminal justice system. Addressing the concluding sessions of the three-day All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police 2023 in Jaipur this evening, The Prime Minister emphasised that the new criminal laws were framed with the spirit of ‘Citizen First, Dignity First, and Justice First’.

The Prime Minister laid a special focus on sensitising women and girls about their rights and the protection provided to them under the new Criminal Laws. Mr. Modi also underscored the need to reinforce the positive image of the police in citizens. He advised the use of social media at the Police Station level for disseminating positive information and messages for the benefit of citizens. The Prime Minister also urged the government officials to stay in border villages to establish better connect with the local populace as these border villages were the first villages of the country. The Prime Minister also distributed the Police Medal for Distinguished Services on the occasion.

The Prime Minister praised the Indian Navy’s swift action in the Arabian Sea. He said, the Indian Navy performed their duty with great courage. Mr Modi said, as soon as they received a distressed call from a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea, the Navy and Marine commandos acted swiftly and evacuated everyone onboard including 15 Indians. The Prime Minister also applauds the AdityaL1’s success. He said that Aditya-L1 travelled 15 lakh kilometres to reach its final destination at the intended time. The Prime Minister said that the success of mission Chandrayaan3 and Aditya-L1 are a testament to the capability of Indian scientists.



Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials participated in the Conference.

A wide range of policing and internal security issues including cybercrime, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms were discussed during the event. Another key agenda of the Conference was to deliberate on the road map for the implementation of the new criminal laws.