PM of India, Australia, Japan & US President to virtually participate in First Quad Leaders’ Summit

AMN/ WEB DESK

The First Quad Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joseph R Biden will participate in the first Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework.

The Leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security and climate change.

The Leaders will also discuss ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ahead of the Quad Leaders’ Summit today, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the first meeting of the leaders of “Quad” countries would discuss security challenges across the Indo-Pacific, climate change and efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Talking to reporters in Sydney, Prime Minister Morrison said, there have been many other meetings, but when governments come together at the highest level, this shows a whole new level of cooperation to create a new anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The Australia Prime Minister said the talks will also include plans to achieve net zero emission targets into the future as countries in the region move to a new energy economy.