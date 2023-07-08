PM Narendra Modi inaugurates several projects in Telangana

AMN / HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects worth over six thousand and hundred crore rupees at Hanamkonda in Telangana. Addressing a public meeting at the Arts College Grounds, he said the government attaches importance to infrastructure development and enhanced connectivity as it immensely contributes to achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat. Stating that infrastructure development gained pace during the past nine years, Mr. Modi said many such projects are passing through Telangana. He reiterated that the central government is committed to the development of all states.





Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the highway projects for which foundation was laid today will help develop backward regions of the state and also improve connectivity, especially of industrial corridors and SEZs.

Earlier, the Prime minister arrived at Hanmakonda by a special chopper from Hakimpet Airport Station, in Hyderabad. He offered prayers at the famous Bhadrakali Temple.

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of two projects of 176-kilometres long national highways worth over 5500 crore rupees. He also laid the foundation of a Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet taken up at a cost of 520 crore rupees.



The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the 108-km long Mancherial-Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor, which will reduce the distance by about 34 km on the two national highways. He also laid the stone for the upgradation of the 68-km long Karimnagar-Warangal section from the existing two-lane to four-lanes. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, and the special economic zone at Warangal.

The Prime Minister’s visit assumes significance as Telangana state is going to Assembly polls in the next few months.