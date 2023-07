AMN

North India is expected to witness heavy rains in the next four to five days. The India Meteorological Department has said the effect of active monsoon will be seen in other States. In Delhi, rain lashed many parts of the city in the early hours today. The MeT Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain over Delhi and adjoining areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius and the minimum around 26 degrees Celsius today.