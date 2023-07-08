इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 01:39:25      انڈین آواز
BSF Commander who risked court martial to join Bangladesh freedom fighters dies

Legendary Commander of Border Security Force (BSF) Parimal Kumar Gosh, who reportedly was the first Indian military officer to help Bangladesh freedom fighters in 1971, breathed his last on Thursday in New Delhi. He was 84. PK Ghosh was suffering from cancer, say media reports in Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, people consider him one of the legendary Indian commanders who fought for the cause of Bangladesh and people also believe that he was instrumental in the initial formation of Mukti Vahini. Ghosh was one of the commanders of the 92nd Battalion of BSF and was posted in Tripura at the onset of the freedom movement of Bangladesh. He had told earlier that he was emotionally moved by the tales of torture and terror unleashed by the Pakistani forces on Bengali People in March 1971.

