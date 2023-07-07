Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visits relief camp in Imphal

PICS

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited a relief camp opened in Imphal West district on 7th July 2023, Friday and interacted with the displaced people who have been taking shelter there.

Around 550 displaced people including 157 children from three districts are taking shelter in the camp. The Governor heard their grievances and hardships faced by them and assured them to extend all possible help at the earliest.

The Governor also asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a detailed report of the facilities being provided to the people in the camp. She also instructed the officials of the district administration to provide television sets, clothes, baby food, and consumables for women and children and start yoga sessions for the people.

Meanwhile, a team of five Members of Parliament of CPI & CPI (M) met the Governor and discussed the ethnic clash that started in May this year in Manipur. The MPs are John Brittas, Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, Santosh Kumar, Subba Rayan, and Binoy Vishwan.