इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 12:08:29      انڈین آواز
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visits relief camp in Imphal

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited a relief camp opened in Imphal West district on 7th July 2023, Friday and interacted with the displaced people who have been taking shelter there.

Around 550 displaced people including 157 children from three districts are taking shelter in the camp. The Governor heard their grievances and hardships faced by them and assured them to extend all possible help at the earliest.

The Governor also asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a detailed report of the facilities being provided to the people in the camp. She also instructed the officials of the district administration to provide television sets, clothes, baby food, and consumables for women and children and start yoga sessions for the people.

Meanwhile, a team of five Members of Parliament of CPI & CPI (M) met the Governor and discussed the ethnic clash that started in May this year in Manipur. The MPs are John Brittas, Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, Santosh Kumar, Subba Rayan, and Binoy Vishwan.

خبرنامہ

اِسرو کا کہنا ہے کہ14 جولائی کو سری ہری کوٹا سے چندریان-تین چھوڑا جائے گا

بھارت کی خلائی تحقیق کی تنظیم اِسرو نے کہا ہے کہ اِس ماہ کی 14 ...

بھارت نے کناڈا کی حکومت سے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی سفارتکاروں کے تحفظ کو یقینی بنانے کیلئے تمام اقدامات کرے

امور خارجہ کی وزارت نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ کنیڈا میں بھارت ...

ایس سی او کے سربراہان مملکت نے نئی دلّی اعلامیے کو منظوری دے دی ہے۔

شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کے رہنماؤں نے آج نئی دلی اعلامیہ منظور ک ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on 14th July from Sriharikota: ISRO

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan 3 will be launched on the 14 ...

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle

AMN Chandrayaan Three spacecraft has been integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Sp ...

