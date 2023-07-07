इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2023 12:08:36      انڈین آواز
Patna High Court reserves verdict on Caste-based Survey case

AMN / PATNA

The Patna High Court on 7th July 2023, Friday reserved its verdict on the fate of Caste-based Survey case, the survey being conducted by the State Government. The division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad is expected to pronounce its decision in the case next week.

Patna High Court had put an interim stay on the survey on the 4th May this year. and ordered the state government to preserve the data so far collected. The Court had questioned the motto of the Survey and observed that it is a kind of Census in the garb of Survey.

The advocate of the petitioners Dinu Kumar told that several arguments in support and opposition over the right of the state government to conduct the caste based survey were made during the hearing.  He said that they have made reference to several landmark decisions of the Supreme Court and esteemed courts.

On the other hand Advocate General of Bihar, Prashant Kumar Shahi submitted the government’s view during the hearing about the necessity of survey citing upliftment of marginalized people.

The Advocate General said that the state government is a competent authority to conduct a caste-based survey, collecting data on caste and socio-economic condition of the people of the state. During the ongoing marathon hearing the state government also mentioned that 80 percent of survey work has been completed.

