PM Modi appeals people of West Bengal to join development journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the people of West Bengal, appealing to them to join the development journey. The letter, issued in Bengali and Hindi, outlined the Prime Minister’s appeal to the electorate and presented the BJP’s development vision for the state. He said, only a few more months, and then the fate of West Bengal will be decided.’ Mr Modi said the path the future of the next generation will take depends on the well-thought-out decision of the people of the state.

In the letter, Mr Modi said, in the post-independence period, West Bengal was the economic leader of the country and a pioneer of industrialisation.’ However, today, his heart aches to see the dilapidated state of West Bengal. He said the irreparable damage that West Bengal has suffered due to the mismanagement and appeasement politics of the last six decades is indescribable. The Prime Minister said, on the one hand, the youth are being forced to migrate to other states due to a lack of employment; on the other hand, the mothers and sisters of West Bengal are today worried and terrified due to a lack of security.’

The Prime Minister said that West Bengal, which contemporaries like Swami Vivekananda and Rishi Aurobindo dreamed of, is today plagued by narrow vote bank politics, violence and anarchy, which is very painful for him and the entire people of the state. Mr Modi said the holy land of West Bengal is tarnished by illegal infiltration and violence against women. He said that fake voters are dominating the golden Bengal of poet Rabindranath Tagore. He said, today, the whole country is worried about West Bengal sinking into the darkness of anarchy.

The Prime Minister said, despite the state government’s utter non-cooperation and hostility, today crores of people in West Bengal have come under the ambit of banking services under the Jan Dhan Yojana. He said 85 lakh toilets were built in the state under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Mr Modi said, when the ruling party in the state is taking away the food supply of the poor, the Centre has extended a helping hand by providing loans worth two lakh 82 thousand crore rupees to small traders and entrepreneurs.’ ‘ He said, today, he is grateful to have made 56 lakh senior citizens self-reliant in old age through Atal Pension Yojana, provided cooking gas connections to more than one crore families through the Ujjwala Yojana and saved mothers and sisters from the burning sensation of smoke. Mr Modi said he feels fortunate to have been able to bring smiles to the faces of more than 52 lakh farmers of West Bengal with direct financial assistance under the Krishak Samman Nidhi scheme.

Mr Modi said, ‘West Bengal is an integral part of the country due to the tireless efforts of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the heroic son of Mother India.’