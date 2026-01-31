The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi & Venezuela’s Acting President agree to deepen bilateral ties

Jan 31, 2026

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 12:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez have agreed to further expand and deepen the bilateral partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry said, Mr Modi received a telephone call from the Acting President of Venezuela yesterday. The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South.

