The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US witnesses countrywide protests & strike call against immigration crackdown

Jan 31, 2026

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 1:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

US witnesses widespread protests & strike call against immigration crackdown

AMN / NEWS DESK

Protesters across the United States are calling for ‘no work, no school, no shopping’ as part of a nationwide strike, to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The demonstrations are taking place amid widespread outrage over the killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse who was shot multiple times in Minneapolis. Some schools in Arizona, Colorado and other states preemptively cancelled classes in anticipation of mass absences. Many other demonstrations have been planned for students and others to gather at city centres, statehouses and churches across the country. Meanwhile, protests continue in Michigan, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian‑American actor Catherine O’Hara passes away

Jan 31, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi & Venezuela’s Acting President agree to deepen bilateral ties

Jan 31, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES WOMEN

SC says menstrual health fundamental right under Article 21

Jan 31, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

کینسر دوبارہ کیوں ہوجاتا ہے؟ سائنسدانوں نے راز جان لیا؛ علاج بھی دریافت

31 January 2026 4:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian‑American actor Catherine O’Hara passes away

31 January 2026 1:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US witnesses countrywide protests & strike call against immigration crackdown

31 January 2026 1:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi & Venezuela’s Acting President agree to deepen bilateral ties

31 January 2026 12:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments