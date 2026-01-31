US witnesses countrywide protests & strike call against immigration crackdown

Last Updated on January 31, 2026 1:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Protesters across the United States are calling for ‘no work, no school, no shopping’ as part of a nationwide strike, to oppose the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

The demonstrations are taking place amid widespread outrage over the killing of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse who was shot multiple times in Minneapolis. Some schools in Arizona, Colorado and other states preemptively cancelled classes in anticipation of mass absences. Many other demonstrations have been planned for students and others to gather at city centres, statehouses and churches across the country. Meanwhile, protests continue in Michigan, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis.