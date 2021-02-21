PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
PM Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal tomorrow

Several developmental projects to be dedicated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal tomorrow, Feb 22. He will dedicate important projects of the oil and gas sector to the nation in an event organized at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Assam. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited’s Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia. He will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College. These projects will usher in an era of energy security and prosperity, and open bright avenues of opportunity for local youth. They are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Purvodaya to drive Eastern India’s socio-economic growth.

During his visit to West Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly. In a series of tweet, Mr Modi said, the great soil of West Bengal has nurtured extraordinary individuals who have contributed towards national progress. He said, it is our vision and effort to ensure West Bengal gets top quality development. Prime Minister said he will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar. This 4.1 kilometre extension has been constructed at a cost of 464 crore rupees. He said, this project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. Mr Modi said, these temples are vibrant symbols of India’s great culture.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 kilometre long Kharagpur-Adityapur, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of one thousand 312 crore rupees. These projects will ensure better operational fluidity, less journey time and enhanced safety of train operations as well as boost the overall economic growth of the region.

SPORTS

Hockey: Sreejesh to lead 22-member Indian hockey team on European tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will lead the 22-member Indian Hockey squad on a 1 ...

Boxing: Vinka, Chanu win gold each as Indian women pugilists put up impressive show at Adriatic Pearl Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Vinka (60kg) and T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) clinched a gold each as Indian boxe ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

