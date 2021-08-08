India’s Olympic History scripted! Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in Athletics
Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia fetches Bronze Medal for India
India condemns removal of Nishan Sahib from Gurdwara Thala Sahib in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Aug 2021 07:26:20      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to preside over high level virtual open debate of UNSC on Aug 9

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a high level virtual open debate of the UN Security Council on the topic – Enhancing Maritime Security – a case for international cooperation on 9th of this month.

This would be the first time that an India Prime Minister would be presiding over a meeting of the UN Security Council. India is currently holding the presidency of UN Security Council for the month of August. As part of India’s presidency, country is organising signature events on three focus areas. These are maritime security, peacekeeping operations, and counter terrorism.

Briefing media this evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said physical meetings are being planned on the other two focus areas. He hoped that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar would be able to travel to New York to attend them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games conclude with closing ceremony

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko passed the Olympic flag to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. TOKYO The Tokyo Oly ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at Tokyo Olympic

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance ...

THE GOLDEN BOY OF INDIA

Nirendra Dev / Andalib Akhter August 07, 2021 would be written in golden letters as a new history was creat ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz