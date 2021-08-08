PM Modi to preside over high level virtual open debate of UNSC on Aug 9

NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a high level virtual open debate of the UN Security Council on the topic – Enhancing Maritime Security – a case for international cooperation on 9th of this month.

This would be the first time that an India Prime Minister would be presiding over a meeting of the UN Security Council. India is currently holding the presidency of UN Security Council for the month of August. As part of India’s presidency, country is organising signature events on three focus areas. These are maritime security, peacekeeping operations, and counter terrorism.

Briefing media this evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said physical meetings are being planned on the other two focus areas. He hoped that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar would be able to travel to New York to attend them.