PM Modi to launch nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme today

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination program today through video conferencing. This pan India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will cover the entire length and breadth of the country.

A total of 3006 session sites across all States and Union Territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.

This vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and Health Care workers, both in Government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan reviews preparations for nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has reviewed preparations for the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin tomorrow. The Union Minister visited the dedicated COVID control room which has been set up at the Nirman Bhawan premises of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

During his visit to the COVID Control Room, Dr. Harsh Vardhan minutely scrutinised each aspect of the working of CoWIN, an online digital platform developed by the which will be used to drive the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country. It will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine.

This digital platform will assist programme managers across National, State and District levels while conducting vaccination sessions. It will help them track beneficiary coverage, beneficiary dropouts, sessions planned versus sessions held and vaccine utilization. The Union Minister also reviewed the Beneficiary Registration Page for all non-prioritized groups on CoWIN.

The dedicated COVID Control Room has been involved in the massive exercise of monitoring district wise COVID-19 data from across the country as well as in depth analysis of the data to interpret and evaluate the status of the pandemic. The Union Minister also reviewed the working of the Communications Control Room which has been closely monitoring the disinformation campaigns and rumour mongering in relation to administering of COVID-19 vaccines. He advised the administrative machinery to go all out to counter the misinformation campaign being spread by vested interests.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, India’s exercise to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 shall be the largest immunization drive of the world. The Union Minister reiterated that both the indigenously manufactured vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, have proven safety and immunogenicity records and are the most important tools to contain the pandemic.