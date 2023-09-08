PM Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders during G20 summit

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders in the next three days. Sources said, today Mr. Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and USA at his residence. Tomorrow, in addition to the G20 meetings, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders from UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. On Sunday, Mr Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull aside meeting with Canada, and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Türkiye, UAE, South Korea, European Union, European Commission, Brazil and Nigeria.