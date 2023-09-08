इंडियन आवाज़     08 Sep 2023 08:34:48      انڈین آواز

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kochi: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute decodes entire genome of Indian oil sardine

AMN / WEB DESK In a major breakthrough in the country's marine fisheries research, a team of scientists fro ...

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart