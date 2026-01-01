PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Sleeper train on Kolkata–Guwahati Route

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 3:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, marking a major milestone in India’s long-distance rail travel. The new semi-high-speed sleeper service will operate between Kolkata and Guwahati, significantly improving overnight connectivity between eastern and northeastern India.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at a press conference in New Delhi that the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the train within the next 15 to 20 days. He said Indian Railways has successfully completed the final high-speed trials of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, clearing the way for its commercial launch.

Designed to cater to long-distance journeys of 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres, the 16-coach sleeper train is equipped with modern passenger amenities aimed at enhancing comfort and safety. These include well-designed sleeper berths, automatic sliding doors, and contemporary toilet facilities, reflecting the next generation of railway travel in the country.

Highlighting affordability alongside comfort, Mr Vaishnaw said the indicative fares will be around ₹2,300 for Third AC, ₹3,000 for Second AC, and ₹3,600 for First AC, with meals included in the ticket price.

The inauguration by Prime Minister Modi is being seen as another step in the government’s push to modernise Indian Railways, promote indigenous technology, and offer faster, more comfortable travel options for passengers across key regional corridors.