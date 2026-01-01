IMD forecasts very dense fog over north India for next four days

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 6:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions over Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 05th of this month.

Dense fog conditions will prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim till tomorrow.

The Met department has also forecast cold wave conditions over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for the next two days. IMD has also predicted light rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan today.