The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts very dense fog over north India for next four days

Jan 1, 2026

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 6:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions over Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 05th of this month.

Dense fog conditions will prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim till tomorrow.

The Met department has also forecast cold wave conditions over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for the next two days. IMD has also predicted light rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan today.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Sleeper train on Kolkata–Guwahati Route

Jan 1, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Cabinet Clears Bill to Decriminalise Minor Offences

Dec 31, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy snowfall over J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad

Dec 30, 2025

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

India’s first bullet train to start operations on August 15, 2027: Vaishnaw

1 January 2026 7:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts very dense fog over north India for next four days

1 January 2026 6:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 14 killed, 16 injured in road accident

1 January 2026 6:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bulgaria adopts Euro as its official currency

1 January 2026 6:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments