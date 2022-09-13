FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat express train on Sept 30

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express Train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai on September 30. The Minister told the media in Ahmedabad that the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express Train was successful.

Addressing media after the interactive session organized by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce in Ahmedabad, Mr. Vaishnaw said the serial production of the world-class Vande Bharat Express will begin the next month. The center aims to begin 75 Vande Bharat Express Trains by 15th August 2023 which will link all the major cities of the country. The first among them will be started soon between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, the Minister added.

The minister said Vande Bharat express trains will be equipped with regenerated technology. He said, in the second phase, Vande Bharat express Train will have sleeper coaches.

He further added that the work of India’s ambitious Bullet train project connecting Ahmedabad and Mumbai is going on rapidly. Pillars have been set up over an 80-kilometer route.

Earlier in the day, the Minister also inspected the work of the Multi-Modal Transport Hub which is being established at Sabarmati Railway Station. The transport hub will integrate Indian railways, Bullet Train, Metro Train, and BRTS. The Minister also held an interactive session with Start Ups and Students at IIT Gandhinagar today.

