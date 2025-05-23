Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi to Chair 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on May 24

May 23, 2025

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the tenth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog tomorrow in New Delhi. This year’s theme is Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. The Governing Council meeting will discuss the approach on Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The 10th Governing Council Meeting will be attended by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers, and the Vice Chairman, Members and the CEO of NITI Aayog.

The 10th Governing Council meeting will provide a unique platform to deliberate on development challenges faced by the country and build consensus on states’ role in making India a developed nation. Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country, will also be deliberated in the meeting.

